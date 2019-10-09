See the Romantic Wedding Photo That Princess Eugenie Has on Display in Her Cottage Home!

Prince Harry just gave royal fans a peek into his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s home — which included the gorgeous black and white wedding photo she placed in a prominent spot.

In a video shared on Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instagram page, the royal dad opens the door to greet singer Ed Sheeran. The clip is a teaser for a project the two men collaborated on in honor of World Mental Health Awareness Day on Thursday.

But instead of visiting Prince Harry at his Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor Castle, it appears that Sheeran and Harry were hanging out at the home Princess Eugenie shares with husband Jack Brooksbank: Ivy Cottage on the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace.

Hanging on the wall behind Harry is a romantic photo from Eugenie and Jack’s wedding day last October. The romantic shot, by British fashion photographer Alex Bramall, features the couple sharing a kiss in the Scottish Stage Coach they rode in after exchanging their vows at St. George’s Chapel.

Princess Eugenie is such a fan of the photo that she also used it to celebrate her first Valentine’s Day as a married woman.

“Happy Valentine’s Day…” the newlywed captioned an Instagram post, along with a number of heart emojis.

Windy weather meant that rather than ride in an open-top carriage, Eugenie and Jack rode in the Scottish State Coach on their wedding day. Originally known as the Cambridge Coach, the Scottish State Coach was remodeled in 1968 on the Queen’s instruction to create a coach specifically for Scotland. The emblems of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland, and the Scottish version of the Royal Arms were painted on the sides.

The newlyweds enjoyed a short carriage procession, leaving Castle Hill and proceeding along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate. (It was markedly shorter than Prince Harry and Meghan’s carriage ride, which saw thousands of well-wishers lining the streets.)

Prince Harry and Sheeran’s video also revealed another fun feature of Princess Eugenie and Jack’s home — their unique doorbell, which honors her grandmother Queen Elizabeth! When the singer-songwriter pressed the bell, the chimes played the melody of “God Saves the Queen.”