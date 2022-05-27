See the Personal Family Photos That Remind Queen Elizabeth She Was 'Young Once'
The BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, features private home movies of the Queen as a young girl and tells the real story of her life as a Princess — through her own eyes and in her own words.
Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret during a visit to Balmoral in 1938.
"Private photos can often show the fun behind the formality," the Queen says in the documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen.
Princess Elizabeth with her grandmother Queen Mary.
"I expect just about every family has a collection of photographs or films that were once regularly looked at to recall precious moments — but which over time are replaced by newer images and more recent memories," the Queen says.
Princess Elizabeth Princess Margaret and Prince Philip during a Balmoral picnic in 1946.
"You always hope that future generations will find them interesting and perhaps be surprised that you, too, were young once," the Queen shares.
King George VI with his daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in 1947.
Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret travelling to South Africa in 1947.
Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in Balmoral in 1939.
Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1940.
Princess Elizabeth with her uncle Prince George the Duke of Kent at Windsor Castle in the early 1930s.
Princess Elizabeth with her father King George VI and her sister Princess Margaret during the war at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1940.
Princess Elizabeth shows her engagement ring from Prince Philip during a visit to Balmoral in 1946.
Princess Elizabeth in South Africa in 1947.
Princess Elizabeth in South Africa in March 1947.
Princess Elizabeth in the theaters of Balmoral in 1946.
Princess Elizabeth as a young girl with her father.