See the Personal Family Photos That Remind Queen Elizabeth She Was 'Young Once'

The BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, features private home movies of the Queen as a young girl and tells the real story of her life as a Princess — through her own eyes and in her own words.

By Erin Hill and Simon Perry May 27, 2022 02:13 PM

1 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret during a visit to Balmoral in 1938.

"Private photos can often show the fun behind the formality," the Queen says in the documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen.

2 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth with her grandmother Queen Mary. 

"I expect just about every family has a collection of photographs or films that were once regularly looked at to recall precious moments — but which over time are replaced by newer images and more recent memories," the Queen says.

3 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth Princess Margaret and Prince Philip during a Balmoral picnic in 1946.

"You always hope that future generations will find them interesting and perhaps be surprised that you, too, were young once," the Queen shares.

4 of 14

King George VI with his daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in 1947.

5 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret travelling to South Africa in 1947.

6 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in Balmoral in 1939.

7 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1940.

8 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth with her uncle Prince George the Duke of Kent at Windsor Castle in the early 1930s.

9 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth with her father King George VI and her sister Princess Margaret during the war at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1940.

10 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth shows her engagement ring from Prince Philip during a visit to Balmoral in 1946.

11 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth in South Africa in 1947.

12 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth in South Africa in March 1947.

13 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth in the theaters of Balmoral in 1946.

14 of 14

Credit: BBC Studios

Princess Elizabeth as a young girl with her father.

