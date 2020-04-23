Royal Family Reveals Gifts Received in 2019 — Including Archie on His First (and Only) Tour

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville - Pool/Getty

Archie Harrison's birthday is still a few weeks away, but he's already rolling in the gifts!

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace released the annual list of official gifts the royal family received last year. And Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, who turns 1 on May 6, took home a haul of presents when he went on his first — and only — official royal tour with his parents last year. Archie has 17 different entries for gifts that were handed to his parents during the family's visit to Southern Africa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Archie was gifted everything from children's books (two from Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who the family met on the only official outing for the baby during the trip), framed pictures, clothes and stuffed animals, according to the official list. He also received two baby wetsuit vests from the mental health charity, Waves for Change.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Isolating in New Home with Archie: 'They Haven't Had Any Visitors'

He also received gifts via his grandfather Prince Charles, who, along with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was given more than 30 presents for Archie — including a blanket, hat and several teddy bears — when they visited Germany last spring.

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Sussex Royals

The official list also includes what Meghan and Harry were given when they went to Morocco earlier in the year, including two pairs of shoes for Meghan, candles, a scrapbook, a clutch bag and a teapot.

With the Sussexes giving up official royal duties and moving to Los Angeles last month, they will not likely be taking another royal tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth or the British government. But, of course, they could take their own visits to highlight their particular charities and the causes and people they want to champion.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The list also confirmed that Queen Elizabeth, 94, received several gifts from President Donald Trump during his visit last June. He gave her a hand-tooled leather chest, complete with the seal of the President in 24ct gold, a wooden jewelry box made by artisans in South Carolina, using wood from a fallen Magnolia tree located on the White House Grounds, and a Tiffany & Co. red poppy brooch with a sterling silver stem and red silk flower petals — in recognition of the continued partnership between the British and U.S. armed forces.