See The Bespoke Wedding Bracelet Meghan Markle Commissioned for Her Best Friends

It’s not every day that your jewelry gets worn to a royal wedding.

But that’s exactly what happened for jeweler Lisette Polny, founder of Zofia Day, when Meghan Markle‘s friends wore her pieces on Saturday.

“It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion,” Polny tells PEOPLE exclusively.

As a token of her appreciation, Meghan gifted six of her best friends — and new sister-in-law Kate Middleton! — with a solid gold disc bracelet, suitably called the “Kensington.” The bespoke design in yellow gold was made specifically for the royal wedding and approved by Meghan herself. The special piece is now available to buy for $450.

Meghan's friend Benita Litt, seated next to Doria Ragland at the wedding. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

While they weren’t official bridesmaids, Meghan’s closest confidantes, including Benita Litt and Jessica Mulroney, were by her side on her big day — and it was Meghan’s wish that they be given something special to remember the occasion.

“It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style,” says Polny.

Meghan has been a fan of the California-based brand long before she became a royal fiancée. Last year, Meghan wore a pair of Dash Ear Studs by the up-and-coming jeweler on the cover of Vanity Fair, and in January she wore their Bar Stack Ring, a 14-karat yellow gold design that retails for $715.

Jane Barlow/Getty

Adding a little sparkle to Litt’s two daughters, Rylan and Remi, were two bespoke necklaces designed by Polny, the Windsor Heart Pendant Necklace and the Charlotte Bow Necklace.

Zofia Day

“I have always wanted to create a petite line, and my daughter loves to wear my designs,” says Polny. “So I decided to make Benita’s girls some special pieces for their special day.”

Zofia Day

As for Meghan’s Givenchy bridal look , “Meghan captured the true essence of classic beauty,” says Polny. ” I think her style embodies the look of a modern princess with timeless elegance.