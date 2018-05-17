See Smiling Meghan Markle Arrive in Windsor with Prince Harry Amid Ongoing Family Drama

On the same day Meghan Markle announced to the world that her father would not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, the bride-to-be has arrived in Windsor to prepare for the royal wedding in just two days.

The future newlyweds traveled together by car to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding rehearsal and preparations. Meghan’s future in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton were also spotted en route to Windsor.

As Meghan deals with the disappointing news that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., will remain in Mexico where he says he is recovering from heart surgery, she is surrounding herself with loved ones.

“She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life,” a royal source tells PEOPLE just two days before the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle on her way to Windsor Castle on May 17 MEGA

Meghan Markle arrives at Windsor Castle on May 17. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 17. MEGA

Prince Harry arrives at Windsor Castle with Meghan Markle on May 17. Splash News

Meghan had on the same ivory silk crepe bodysuit from Tuxe Bodywear that she wore during her first evening event with Harry in February. (The bodysuit is still available in most sizes, too; shop a similar look for $44.) She also wore a pair of diamond earrings from one of her go-to jewelers, Birks — their Snowstorm Diamond Earrings in white gold.

Kate Middleton and Prince William en route to Windsor Castle on May 17. Splash News

Mulroney, Meghan’s Toronto-based pal and unofficial stylist, was spotted with her daughter and royal bridesmaid-to-be, 4-year-old Ivy, enjoying a stroll down Kensington High Street on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo posted a picture of herself, strolling down a London street with the hashtag #womanonthego.