See Princess Sofia of Sweden's Unexpected Green Leopard Print Dress — Complete with Tiara!

The Swedish royals just went glam!

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia led the way for a lavish dinner at Stockholm’s Royal Palace on Tuesday night, where the family got dolled up in their best formal wear — including sparkling tiaras.

Princess Sofia, who walked arm in arm with husband Prince Carl Philip, made a splash with her unpredictable choice of evening gown — a long-sleeved ensemble in forest green complete with a subtle leopard print.

Sofia wore the tiara she previously wore on their wedding day in 2015 — in a way not seen in years. Although the sparkler, a gift from the King and Queen Silvia, was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, Sofia replaced the emeralds with pearls for recent formal outings. However, she went back to the glittering green gems to perfectly complement her dress.

The 34-year-old royal mom completed her look with a clutch, green heels and her royal order sash.

Crown Princess Victoria flashed a smile for the camera as she entered with husband Crown Prince Daniel. For the glamorous evening, the Swedish heir wore a silver long-sleeved gown cinched at the waist featuring a keyhole neckline and slit in the front of the skirt.

Victoria wore her hair in an elegant updo off to the side, highlighting the Six Button Tiara, made up of diamond rosettes.

Queen Silvia chose the Connaught Tiara, which she wore on the night before her wedding and was the first she wore in public. It’s one of her go-to headpieces for elegant occasions, although it’s also been worn by other royals like her daughter Princess Madeleine. Last year for the 2018 Nobel Prize awards ceremony, 42-year-old Victoria sported the glamorous Connaught Tiara, made up of five loops with a diamond pendant suspended in each.

The stunning sparkler accented Queen Silvia’s red lace gown, complete with a sheer shall. She accessorized her look with a diamond necklace, drop earrings and a gold clutch.

While the King and Queen’s eldest daughter and son enjoyed the dinner, missing was their youngest child, Princess Madeleine. Madeleine relocated to Florida with her husband and three children last year.

Last month, King Carl Gustaf announced his decision to his grandchildren’s royal titles stripped. The palace announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill as well as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are no longer official members of the royal house, which means they are no longer expected to perform official royal duties.

Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine’s three children — Princess Leonore, 5, Prince Nicolas, 4, and Princess Adrienne, 1 — and Carl Philip’s two sons — Prince Alexander, 3, and Prince Gabriel, 2 — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Princess Madeleine responded to the news on Instagram, writing: “This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it’s good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future.”

Prince Carl Philip also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the decision, writing: “Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”

The decision does not pertain to Princess Estelle, 7, and Prince Oscar, 3 — the children of Crown Princess Victoria, who is heir to the throne, and her husband Prince Daniel. Unlike their cousins, both Estelle and Oscar will both continue to be part of the royal house.