See Princess Iman of Jordan's 'Enchanting' Royal Wedding Gown Up Close in New Photos from Dior

Princess Iman of Jordan wore a long sleeve white wedding gown with delicate floral embroidery and matching veil designed by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chirui

Published on March 20, 2023 03:02 PM

Dior is taking a closer look at Princess Iman of Jordan's timeless bridal style.

Over the weekend, the French fashion house posted new photos of the princess in her bespoke bridal gown designed by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chirui. The 26-year-old daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in an epic royal wedding on March 12.

"The House is honored to share the wedding dress specially designed by @MariaGraziaChiuri for H.R.H Princess Iman's wedding to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis at Beit Al Urdun in Amman, Jordan. Photographed alongside her mother, Her Majesty @QueenRania, the Princess embodied a revered grace and elegance," Dior wrote, sharing shots of the bride on her big day.

Breaking down the details in a second carousel, the luxury label shared more about what Iman wore. The princess glowed in a white wedding dress with a high illusion neckline and long sleeves cuffed with the same lace. The floral pattern matched the embroidery on her sweeping veil, which was tucked into her tiara.

The Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
APAImages/Shutterstock

"For Jordan's Princess Iman, @MariaGraziaChiuri incorporated delicate floral details into the collar and sleeves of her sleek wedding dress. Contemporary yet timeless, the white gown is adorned with immaculate lace work and precise tailoring as a testament to the refined excellence of the House's atelier. The glowing bride beautifully embodied the irresistibly feminine silhouette for her special day," Dior said.

In a third post, the house shared shots from behind the scenes in the atelier, from a seamstress taking a delicate measurement to the gown on a mannequin and an original sketch.

"The gown is imbued with beloved codes of the House like flourishes of florals on the lace neckline and sleeves. Paired with her gossamer veil, the result is a poetically enchanting look for the modern bride," Dior wrote of the look.

Chiuri sent her own well-wishes to Princess Iman and Thermiotis the day after the wedding in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

"Congratulations to the bride and groom! I was very honoured and happy to have been part of such special day, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness," she wrote.

Queen Rania, 52, also wore Dior for the wedding, beaming in a pleated beige gown with a high neckline and elbow-length sleeves. According to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Rania's dress came from the Autumn 2022 Couture collection.

The Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
APAImages/Shutterstock

In a style surprise, Princess Iman wore a new tiara on her wedding day. Speculation swirled the week before the wedding she would wear her mother's Diamond Tiara after Queen Rania posted a photo of her daughter in the headpiece.

For the royal wedding, Thermiotis, 28, was classic in a three-piece suit with a tie. Princess Iman walked down the aisle with her elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein, and exchanged rings with her groom during the intimate indoor ceremony, which brought the outdoors in with white spring branches and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. After the ritual came to a close, the couple posed for photos, made a grand entrance into their reception and sliced a towering six-tier cake with a sword.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, who are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18. The wedding came one week after the Royal Hashemite Court revealed the date to the public, eight months after the court announced the engagement.

The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Princess Iman is a graduate of the International Academy in Amman and Parson's School of Design in New York. Her husband was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and works in finance in New York.

This year will especially celebratory for the royal family of Jordan. Crown Prince Hussein is also engaged and set to wed his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif, on June 1.

