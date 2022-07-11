See Prince William's Wimbledon Debut with Princess Diana — 31 Years Before Prince George Made His!

Prince William attended the tennis tournament for the first time in 1991, sporting a suit just like his son Prince George did over the weekend

Like royal father, like royal son — 31 years apart!

Prince George made his Wimbledon debut on Sunday to see the men's final alongside parents Kate Middleton and Prince William, a moment that mirrored William's first outing at the famed tennis tournament.

Back in 1991, Prince William attended Wimbledon for the first time with his mom Princess Diana. Just like George, they watched the tennis action from the front row of the Royal Box at Centre Court. But the similarities don't end there — Prince William and Prince George both followed the dress code by wearing suits and ties, and they were around the same age for their big debuts: Prince William had just turned 9, and Prince George will celebrate his 9th birthday on July 22.

Princess Diana wore a purple blazer with a white pleated skirt and statement belt for the Wimbledon appearance with her eldest son, smiling at him as he enthusiastically clapped following the match.

Prince George watched his first in-person match intently, just like his parents, as Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovic faced off.

After Djokovic won the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday afternoon, he allowed the young price to hold the coveted trophy. "Don't drop it," Prince William laughed.

Prince George has been accompanying his parents on outings more and more in recent years. In addition to attending royal events like a visit to Wales for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last month or family events like Christmas Day mass, Prince George's favorites are likely the sporting events.

Last summer, Prince George joined Kate and Prince William for the Euro 2020 soccer tournament (or football, as it's known to Brits), watching as England fought their way to the finals before falling short to Italy.

Princess Diana was a familiar face at Wimbledon, just like her daughter-in-law is now. Kate, an avid tennis player (she and William have a court at their country home of Anmer Hall), is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. This year, she attended the men's quarterfinals as well as the women's finals (sitting a few rows ahead of Tom Cruise!) before Sunday's big finale.

