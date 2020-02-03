See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Candid Reaction to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate Middleton are laughing off their family drama.

Brad Pitt took home the award for supporting actor at the British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday. Since he wasn’t there to accept, he recruited his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Margot Robbie to deliver his speech, which included a risky joke about Prince Harry — despite his brother and sister-in-law sitting in the front row!

The actor joked he would be calling his BAFTA award “Harry” because he was “really excited about bringing it back to the States with him” — and Robbie quickly reminded, “His words, not mine!”

The camera then showed Prince William and Kate in the audience, who both had a good-natured laugh and joined the crowd in a round of applause.

Pitt’s jokes about the U.K. didn’t stop there.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie said. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’ ” the actress said while reading Pitt’s jokes in his speech, which poked fun at his own dating life and the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union became official this week.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. They also planned to split their time going forward between the U.K. and North America.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

After spending the holidays on Canada’s Vancouver Island with Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to London for a handful of engagements on Jan. 7. They visited Canada House to thank the country for hosting them and also stopped by the Hubb Community Kitchen, one of Meghan’s first royal partnerships.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, shared their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and split their time between the U.K. and North America on Jan. 8, soon after which Meghan flew back to Canada to reunite with Archie. Harry, meanwhile, remained in England to continue the discussion about the big changes ahead with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Prince Harry joined his family in Canada after carrying out a number of public engagements in the U.K. The trio have remained in the Vancouver area since. It reminds to be seen if they’ll also put down roots in the U.S., namely Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.