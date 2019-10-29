See Prince Harry's Reaction to an Invictus Athlete Who Got Her Hand 'Stuck' on His 'Bottom'

Image zoom Prince Harry Paul Grover/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry has a close bond with Invictus Games athletes — but perhaps not this close!

The royal dad met the 65 athletes who will represent Team U.K. at the 2020 Invictus Games on Tuesday, and the team launch was filled with laughs and photo ops. However, competitor Lynsey Kelly got both when she posed for a snap with her arm behind Harry.

“My hand’s just stuck on Prince Harry’s bottom, sorry,” she announced through giggles, as seen in a video shared by ITV.

As Kelly’s fellow athletes cracked up, Harry checked her hand placement.

“It’s almost in my pocket!” the royal, 35, replied.

Kelly then shouted, “It’s there! It’s there!”

Despite her reaction in the moment, Kelly played coy when later asked about the hand slip.

“We were just posing for a picture. My hands were around his waist. They might have been a bit lower down on his back than I would have preferred, you know, with him being a prince,” she said. “He was very fine about it.”

The U.K. is one of 19 nations who will be taking part in the fifth Invictus Games — Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel — from May 9 to 16 in The Hague, The Netherlands. Over 500 competitors will compete in 10 adaptive sports.

More than 30% of Team U.K. are still serving (others are veterans) and 89% have never competed at an Invictus Games before.

Prince Harry heard from the competitors to find out more about their recovery journey as well as the impact the Invictus Games have had on their lives. He also posed for the first official team photograph with the athletes.

“Prince Harry created the Invictus Games to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who serve their country,” according to a post on Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instagram page. “Participating in the games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. Over the last few years, the stories of determination and perseverance that come out of each Invictus Game are nothing short of inspiring.”