See Prince Harry's Meme-Worthy Reaction to Meghan Markle's Surprise Skype Appearance!

Women from the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi were treated to a surprise appearance by Meghan Markle via Skype over the weekend, but no one was more excited than Prince Harry!

During his outing on Sunday, Harry saw the impact of U.K. investments to ensure that girls obtain at least 12 years of quality education. The project is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Harry is president and Meghan is vice-president.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, remained in South Africa with the couple’s almost 5-month-old son Archie, but joined the important meeting with a Skype call.

As Meghan’s face appeared on the screen, which was positioned for all to see, the group of young women burst into song, as Meghan could be seen happily clapping along. But it was Prince Harry’s sweet smile at seeing his wife that truly melted hearts!

Meghan told those gathered, “We’re just so proud as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be part of it.”

The royal mom also shared an update on the couple’s son.

“I wish I could be with you,” she continued. “We’re in South Africa right now — Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit. I’m so happy, and I can’t wait to hear for the rest of the session.”

One of Meghan’s key causes is supporting girls’ education. She was named patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities earlier this year. In December, Meghan spoke with a group of students and leaders at King’s College London as part of the ACU to discuss the importance and impact of higher education. She also got personal about her own college experience during a speech from her royal tour in Fiji last October.

“As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university,” she said. “From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one. I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included.”

The royal dad is visiting Malawi after traveling solo to Botswana and Angola earlier this week. He’ll soon return to South Africa to meet Meghan and Archie in Johannesburg for a few more days of outings before the family of three returns home to London.