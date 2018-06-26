See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Queen Elizabeth for a Very Special Palace Party

The palace is in party mode — and Meghan Markle is in Prada!

Meghan and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to celebrate a group of young leaders from across the world.

The Queen, 92, hosted an evening reception for change-makers across the Commonwealth of 53 nations loosely linked to the U.K. Harry, 33, was named the organization’s Youth Ambassador just weeks before he and Meghan, 36, were married on May 19.

Addressing the Queen’s Young Leaders, a group of emerging influencers ages 18-29, Harry said, “I guess you can say you’re stuck with me. I, together with my wife Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around the Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, and continue to meet with many of you as we travel around in our work on behalf of the royal family. We look forward to meeting many of you this evening — but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday too.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards on June 26, 2018. PA Images/Sipa USA

Meghan, wearing a Prada dress, looked on proudly as Harry delivered his remarks to the crowd. David Beckham was also in attendance and told reporters of the young honorees — who number 240 in total over the past few years — “They are incredible people. It’s a great thing to be part of — to be around young kids and young people that have got really bright futures and aspirations to become great leaders.”

Harry and Meghan (in Prada) at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018. PA Images/Sipa USA

David Beckham and Queen Elizabeth at the Queen's Young Leaders awards on June 26, 2018. PA Images/Sipa USA

Harry — who just returned to the U.K. this morning following a private visit to Lesotho, Africa for his charity Sentebale — and Meghan are expected to take a leading role in the Commonwealth in their public lives. They will tour the Commonwealth countries of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga this fall, the palace confirmed recently.