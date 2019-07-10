See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Let Loose on the Polo Field During Family Playdate

It’s playtime for Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

The royal siblings joined mom Kate Middleton and little brother Prince Louis at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday to cheer on father Prince William as he and Prince Harry competed in the match. However, the little royals’ attention was more focused on kicking around a soccer ball than watching dad’s game.

Perhaps inspired by England making it to the semi-finals of the World Cup recently, both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted chasing after the soccer ball. George was laser-focused on a kick, even as his baby brother wandered around behind him and mom Kate looked on.

George, who turns 6 on July 22, sported a green polo shirt and shorts for the day outdoors. Charlotte, 4, stayed true to her girly style in a pink dress and white sandals with her hair tied back into a ponytail, complete with a bow.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte James Whatling/MEGA

Image zoom Prince George and Prince Louis Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince George and Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Of course, there was still plenty of time for some silly fun — at one point, Charlotte posed with her arms wide above her head and balanced on one leg in an impressive dance move.

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte SplashNews.com

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate, who wore a flowing pink dress and her go-to Castañer espadrilles, held 1-year-old Louis in her arms. Later, he played in the grass with his mom while his older siblings ran around nearby.

When the family needed a moment to relax, they retreated to their car. Prince George and Princess Charlotte relaxed in the back of the car with the trunk door popped open, while Kate, 37, sat with Louis on the ground.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The royal kids strangers to the polo field. Last summer, George and Charlotte joined their cousins — Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips — for a memorable playdate at another one of their dad’s charity polo matches.

“The first thing they did when they left the car was slide down the hill on his bum,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. “George was peering over some hoarding around the side of the pitch, grinning at the others, who were messing around with him.”

“Kate is a fantastic mom,” the observer added. “She was calm with the children.” Using a British phrase for “run loose,” the onlooker said, “She let them have their head.”

Image zoom Prince George SplashNews.com

Image zoom Prince George, Archie and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle was also at the family day out with her 2-month-old son Archie — marking the royal cousins’ first public playdate together.

The new mom sported aviator style sunglasses with gold frames with a flowing khaki green dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez — choosing to forego the outfit’s belted bow option. Meghan let her long hair down, contributing to her free spirited vibe.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan was spotted walking from the car park with little Archie in her arms. She gave him a sweet kiss on the forehead as she made her way to the field.

Image zoom CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, just celebrated their son’s christening over the weekend with a small group of close friends and family.

“They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.”