See Prince Charles Make His Acting Debut — Alongside Tom Hardy!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have recorded a very special holiday reading of the beloved poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas with the help of some famous friends!

The couple recorded the poem at their London home, Clarence House, and extended an invitation for a small number of actors to come to the residence to record the poem individually and in accordance with COVID-19 regulations over the past couple of weeks. Those that were unable to do so recorded the poem remotely.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joining the prince in his recording is Tom Hardy, Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Daniel Craig, Ncuti Gatwa and Daniel Craig.

Charles shared a sneak peek of the recording on social media. The full video will be released on Christmas Eve.

"Something special is coming this Christmas Eve…🎥🎄🌟 Stay tuned for a festive treat, in support of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund," the caption reads.

Charles came up with the idea himself after he was approached by the Actors’ Benevolent Fund (ABF) of which he is Patron, to see if he could help the charity over the Christmas holiday when cinemas and theaters that would ordinarily be full and thriving would be closed due to the ongoing pandemic. The charity supports actors, actresses and stage managers who are unable to work due to illness, injury or old age and those experiencing financial hardship.

Image zoom Tom Hardy | Credit: Vimeo

Charles and Camilla both take a great interest in the arts, regularly attend theater and opera performances and classical concerts, and visit exhibitions and galleries, sometimes as public events to support charities and sometimes privately.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Vimeo

They recently visited Soho Theatre and music venue, The 100 Club, where they heard first-hand the difficulties the creative industries have faced this year.