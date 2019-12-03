See Pippa Middleton's Brother-in-Law Hitch a Ride in James Middleton's Dog Bike!

Going my way?

Spencer Matthews, the brother-in-law of Pippa Middleton, hitched a coveted ride through London on Tuesday — in James Middleton‘s famous dog-friendly bike !

Spencer captured a few seconds of the ride on his Instagram story, joking that he tried to get a taxi but got scooped up by “Midy,” a nickname for Kate Middleton‘s younger brother, instead. And another added bonus? He got to share the front compartment of the bike with two of James’ dogs!

“Struggling to get picked up by a cab. Lo and behold, got picked up by Midy’s dog bike,” the Made in Chelsea star said while filming the ride. He added, “Absolute belter,” British slang for “You can’t beat that.”

Image zoom Spencer Matthews/Instagram

RELATED: James Middleton and Fiancée Alizee Thevenet Go Christmas Tree Shopping — with His Famous Dog Bike!

James, 32, and Spencer, 31, have enjoyed a close relationship since Pippa started dating Spencer’s brother, James Matthews, who she married in May 2017. After spending a sunny New Year’s family vacation in St. Barts together to kick off 2019, Spencer shared a peek into their bond with a throwback photo on Instagram. The joyful shot, set against a scenic lake, captures the two pals mid-air while dressed in their top hats and suits at Spencer’s June 2018 wedding to model Vogue Williams.

“Thought I’d share this fun snap of @jmidy and I on my wedding day to the one and only @voguewilliams!” the former reality star captioned the shot.

Image zoom James Middleton, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Spencer Matthews, James Middleton and Prince William Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Aside from giving pets and humans alike a fun ride, James’ unique bike had another purpose this week: bringing home a Christmas tree! He and his new fiancé, Alizee Thevenet, got in the spirit of the holiday season in London’s Battersea Park. One of James’ black cocker spaniels came along for the outing but had to walk — the bike that James usually lets his pups ride in was occupied by their fir.

The couple even shared a little PDA, with James planting a kiss on Alizee’s head.

Image zoom James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet James Middleton/Instagram

James revealed this summer that his pet-friendly bike was stolen, adding that “Ella & Co are devastated.”

“Taking the dogs out on the bike brings me so much joy and to all those we meet on the way,” he wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom James Middleton's dogs James Middleton/Instagram

Image zoom James Middleton James Middleton/Instagram

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The bike was recovered but badly damaged. However, James turned the situation around by restoring the ride and donating it to the animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

“I know it will get lots of use moving various residents around from the elderly to the injured to the overly excited pups wanting to get to the park quicker!” he said, adding, “This bike brings me so much happiness, its my favourite way to get around London especially to take Ella & Co to the park where they get to spend more time running on grass than on the pavement.”