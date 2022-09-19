See the World Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was televised around the world, and projected to be one of the most-viewed events of all time. See photos of people around the globe watching 

By
Zoey Lyttle
Published on September 19, 2022 03:54 PM
01 of 18

Salisbury, England

SALISBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Mourners watch the live stream of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Salisbury Cathedral, on September 19, 2022 in Salisbury, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Finnbarr Webster/Getty

at Salisbury Cathedral

02 of 18

Edinburgh, Scotland

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Crowds gather in Holyrood Park to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on a large screen on September 19, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Robert Perry/Getty

in Holyrood Park

03 of 18

Melbourne, Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of people watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Federation Square on September 19, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96 on September 8, 2022. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II was the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty

at Federation Square

04 of 18

Belfast, Northern Ireland

People in the grounds of Belfast City Hall watch Queen Elizabeth II funeral on a large screen. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images)
Liam McBurney/PA Images

at Belfast City Hall

05 of 18

New York City, NY

A person watches a live broadcast of the funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II at Tea & Sympathy restaurant on September 19, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty

at Tea & Sympathy restaurant

06 of 18

London, England

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the public gather in Hyde Park to watch the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Louise Delmotte/Getty Images)
Louise Delmotte/Getty

at Hyde Park

07 of 18

Washington, D.C.

People watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2022. - A crowd of about 30 people trickled into the bar in the US capital starting before dawn for a gathering that mixed solemn mourning for the queen with the unusual treat of a pre-work Monday morning drink. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP

at The Queen Vic pub

08 of 18

Windsor, England

Members of the public watch a big screen to follow the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
ALEX PANTLING/POOL
09 of 18

Cape Town, South Africa

People watch a large sreen displaying the funeral procession for late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Cape Town on September 19, 2022. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)
RODGER BOSCH/AFP
10 of 18

Hong Kong, China

HONG KONG, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 19: Mourners hold candles as they watch a live retransmission of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II outside the British Consulate on September 19, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96 on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York, and Edward, Duke of Wessex. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II was the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Anthony Kwan/Getty

outside of the British Consulate

11 of 18

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - SEPTEMBER 19: People watch as a television broadcasts live the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at a British pub on September 19, 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
Annice Lyn/Getty

at a British pub

12 of 18

Tokyo, Japan

Patrons stand in respect as they watch the funeral ceremony for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London as it is shown live on television at a British pub in Tokyo on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP

at a British pub

13 of 18

Truro, England

TRURO, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the public gather to watch large screen live BBC TV coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Truro Cathedral on September 19, 2022 in Truro, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
Hugh Hastings/Getty

at Truro Cathedral

14 of 18

Edinburgh, Scotland

Drinkers in The Scotsman's Lounge in central Edinburgh watch the televised State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

at the Scotsman's Lounge

15 of 18

Paris, France

Customers watch the broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at the Bombardier bar, an English abar located in Place Odeon in Paris, on September 19, 2022 . (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty

at the Bombardier Bar in Place Odeon

16 of 18

Bangkok, Thailand

TOPSHOT - Customers watch the funeral of Britains late Queen Elizabeth II live on a television screen in a pub in Bangkok on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) (Photo by JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)
JACK TAYLOR/AFP

at a pub

17 of 18

Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the public view the televised funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Andrew's Cathedral on September 19, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96 on September 8, 2022. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II was the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

at St. Andrew's Cathedral

18 of 18

Moray, Scotland

Students watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth IIl in their boarding house, Windmill Lodge, at Gordonstoun School, Moray, where King Charles III once boarded. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. (Photo by Paul Campbell/PA Images via Getty Images)
Paul Campbell/PA Images via Getty I

at Gordonstoun School, where King Charles III once attended