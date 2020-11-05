Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has posed for an official portrait as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles regiment

See New Portrait of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as She Poignantly Remembers Her Late Father

A new portrait of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been released as she poignantly remembers her war-hero father.

The portrait is ostensibly to mark the royal’s title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles regiment – an honorary position she took over from her father-in-law Prince Philip over the summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photograph, shot by Chris Jackson, Camilla is seen wearing a brooch that she was given during a meeting at her London residence Clarence House last month.

The jewelry matches the silver Bugle Horn emblem that adorns every member of the regiment’s cap. The Bugle Horn is central to the heritage of the regiment as the instrument was used for its lightweight and sonorous and penetrating sound since the early 1800s to pass orders along the battlefield ranks of the light infantry and Rifle regiments.

In a video address to the regiment, released alongside the portrait on Thursday, Camilla recalled what her late father Major Bruce Shand, who won two Military Crosses, told her about them.

Image zoom Camilla with General Sir Patrick Sanders | Credit: Clarence House

“Riflemen, with the rest of our nation, I am profoundly in your debt for all that you do, especially during these troubled times," she said. “Continue to uphold those qualities of discipline, courage and sense of humor that my father spoke of and be proud of all that you represent.

"Wherever you may be viewing this message, on operations in Afghanistan, deployed to Estonia, on exercise in the U.K. or indeed, enjoying some much-deserved leave, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It came a day after Camilla led the Royal Family’s tribute to fallen soldiers at the Field of Remembrance in the shadow of Westminster Abbey in London.

Camilla received the honor from Philip, 99, this past summer during a rare public appearance by the now-retired royal. The two senior royals took part in the ceremony miles apart, with Philip at Windsor Castle and Camilla at her country home of Highgrove House.

During the ceremony at Windsor Castle, buglers from the Band and Bugles of the Rifles sounded the "Rifles Assembly" call upon the arrival of Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Then Assistant Colonel Commandant Major General Tom Copinger-Symes saluted and thanked the duke for his 67 years of support and service to the organization. (The royal had been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since its formation in 2007, before that serving as Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments which now make up The Rifles since 1953.)