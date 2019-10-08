See Meghan Markle Wear a Crown in South Africa — with the Help of an Instagram Filter!

Image zoom Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

Meghan Markle has worn a tiara just once — at her wedding to Prince Harry — but now she’s wearing a different kind of topper!

On the final day of the royal couple’s tour of Africa, the Duchess of Sussex met hair artist Nikiwe Dlova at a reception celebrating creative industries at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Johannesburg — and even tried out an Instagram filter featuring one her headpiece designs!

Meghan looked into the camera, activating the filter to place the crown on her head. The royal mom looked surprised and delighted, realizing that the image resembled the colorful headpiece that Dlova was holding. The filter then changed to more of Dlova’s designs.

“She loved It!!” Dlova captioned her Instagram post. “When she looked away she realised it was the same headpiece I was holding! This is an experience I will never forget!!!”

Following her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan deleted her personal social media accounts.

“Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “However as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them.”

Her official departure from social media wasn’t entirely unexpected. It’s an unspoken rule that the royal family isn’t on social media. Although in recent years, the royal family has gotten on board with the use of social media in an official sense — Kensington Palace, Clarence House and The Royal Family all have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts that they use to share updates on members of the family. Princess Eugenie and a few other royals also run personal accounts.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan made her return to Instagram with the launch of @SussexRoyal, a page following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (The couple previously shared the Kensington Palace account with Prince William and Kate Middleton.)

On Monday, the couple continued their tradition of rotating the accounts they follow every month, with the theme for October being “community.” After being inspired by their 10-day royal tour of Africa, Meghan and Harry asked their 9.6 million followers to suggest worthwhile people and causes related to the community theme.

Meghan and Harry revealed the 17 accounts they chose to highlight this month.

“This month, in celebrating ‘community’, we asked you to share your favourite organisation from your neighborhood or around the world,” according to the new post. “We want to thank everyone who made a suggestion or kindly shared a positive story! We have now updated the accounts we follow for this month to reflect many of your suggestions! Thank you!”

They added, “These organisations represent the shared value of togetherness – one that The Duke and Duchess experienced so deeply while on tour in Southern Africa.”