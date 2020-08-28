Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Most Unguarded Moment Yet in Their New California Community

New footage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest volunteering efforts shows the couple adjusting backpacks and reaching into cars as they deliver back-to-school supplies to members of their new community in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a drive-through event last week with Baby2Baby, an L.A.-based national nonprofit organization. They helped distribute school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene items and more to those in need as children prepare for the new school year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a new video shared to the Baby2Baby Instagram account on Friday, Harry places supplies in a little boy’s backpack and helps adjust the straps on another kid’s new backpack. Both he and wife Meghan greet community members as they hand them fresh supplies through their car windows.

The couple, who recently moved to a new home in Santa Barbara, both sported masks — a blue and white striped covering for Meghan and an olive green mask for Harry — and gloves as they surprised recipients in their cars.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Baby2Baby

This isn't the first time Meghan and Prince Harry have supported the L.A.-based organization. In April 2019, just before they welcomed son Archie, they thanked fans via their Instagram page for the virtual "baby shower" encouraging charitable donations to celebrate Baby Sussex. They also gave four suggestions on charities if people were still looking to participate, including Baby2Baby.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Baby2Baby

Image zoom Prince Harry Baby2Baby

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, have participated in a number of charitable endeavors around their new community since moving to California in March. On several occasions, including Easter, they distributed meals to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Baby2Baby

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told PEOPLE at the time. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."

A source tells PEOPLE that their move to the Montecito community of Santa Barbara marks a "pivotal moment" for Meghan, Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son, Archie.