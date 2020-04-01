See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 10 Best Posts from Their Now-Shuttered Instagram Account

Image zoom Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bidding farewell to their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The couple started their joint account almost one year ago (April 2 would have marked the anniversary), and they shared their last post on their @SussexRoyal page on Monday — the day before they officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry have shared some of the sweetest and most iconic moments of their royal life together, including some adorable snaps of baby Archie! See some of their greatest hits below.

World, meet Archie!

Two days after the birth of their first-born child, Meghan and Harry debuted their son’s full name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Unlike his cousins, the couple opted to not give their son “courtesy titles” for now, a royal source told PEOPLE.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were all present for the special moment held at Windsor Castle. The occasion also marked the first time in royal history that a British monarch has been pictured alongside a royal baby’s Black grandmother.

The Birth of Meghan and Harry’s Firstborn Archie

After a long, anticipated wait, the world was thrilled to hear that Meghan and Harry’s first child was a son.

The couple announced the happy news like many parents all over the world — on Instagram.

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which meant royal fans didn’t anticipate Meghan posing on the steps of a hospital like Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children.

Meghan, Harry and Archie in Their First Public Family Outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with their newborn son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) two days after welcoming the new addition to the royal family for the baby’s first close up.

Wearing a white sleeveless dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner, Meghan was glowing as she stood beside Harry, who held their newborn son in his arms.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that Baby Sussex “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Archie’s Christening

Baby Archie‘s christening was a royal family affair!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, born on May 6, had his christening on July 6 at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle. The new parents chose the location because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a royal source told PEOPLE. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not have to travel far from their Frogmore Cottage home, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The gathering was attended by around 25 close family members and friends, including her mother Doria Ragland as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, who wore a pink Stella McCartney dress. Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

As seen in a family portrait shared on Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account, Prince Charles and wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance were Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Commemorating Harry’s First Father’s Day!

Harry became a first-time dad just in time to celebrate Father’s Day that year — and he spent it with his 5-week-old son Archie and wife Meghan.

Shared on their joint account, the photo depicted the proud dad cradling his newborn son in his arms. In an extra sweet touch, little Archie was seen reaching out to grab ahold of one of his father’s fingers.

Celebrating Meghan’s First Mother’s Day!

Although Mother’s Day in the U.K. takes place on March 22 — before Meghan Markle officially became a mom — she welcomed baby Archie just in time to celebrate the special day in the U.S.

Kicking off the very special occasion, Meghan and Prince Harry shared a sweet new photo on their Instagram account, showing their’s son’s adorable feet being lovingly cradled by his mother.

In an extra touching salute, the photo also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

In the image, which was taken at their new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, can be seen in the background.

Meghan and Harry’s First Wedding Anniversary

Marking their one-year wedding anniversary, the couple released a charming set of behind-the-scenes pictures from their happy day last year.

The slideshow on the couple’s Instagram page began with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Meghan and Harry from inside Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, and also showed the royal bride holding the hand of her mother Doria Ragland and signing the wedding register alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married them.

Another stunning shot showcased Meghan, 38, taking a bouquet from one of her bridal party and receiving some last minute checks to the veil over her Givenchy dress.

Ending with a triumphant colorful shot of the crowds who descended upon Windsor on that sunny spring day, they used the release of pictures to thank well-wishers for “all the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

Prince Harry’s Excitement to Be a Father

Prince Harry made his first appearance as a new father – and he could not have been happier!

Harry made a short on-camera appearance to announce that he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy early Monday morning.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” he said with a big smile on his face. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.”

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

When Archie Met Archbishop Desmond Tutu

To kick off the third day of their royal South Africa tour in 2019, Prince Harry introduced wife Meghan Markle and his almost 5-month-old Archie to an old friend.

On Wednesday morning, the little royal was taken by his parents for his first official royal engagement to meet with famed anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

During the meeting, the royal couple had a lively laughter-filled chat with Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka, where Harry revealed that Archie “constantly wants to stand.”

Meghan added, “He’s an old soul!”

“I think he is used to it already,” Harry said of his son.

Thandeka then joked to the baby, “You like me, don’t you? You like the ladies better, don’t you? He’s going to be a ladies’ man.”

As part of their agreement with the Queen, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, will no longer use Instagram under the @SussexRoyal handle or update their website, SussexRoyal.com. Although they will be inactive, “both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson for the couple stated on Monday.

The pair launched @SussexRoyal in April 2019, marking one of the first steps in establishing a separate office from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan and Harry “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation,” the spokesperson said.