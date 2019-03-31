See Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Best Quotes on Motherhood — as Meghan Prepares for Baby!

Ahead of the International Women's Day panel, chair Anne McElvoy introduced Meghan as "a royal not afraid to embrace full-on feminism" and asked how her bump was treating her.

Meghan candidly replied: "Very well! It's funny, I've actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.' "