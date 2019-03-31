See Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Best Quotes on Motherhood — as Meghan Prepares for Baby!
"Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother," Kate said at the launch of a series of educational films. "It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost."
"I dreamt [of becoming] a successful working actress, which I can now very thankfully tick off the list. And I also dream to have a family," Meghan told Lifestyle magazine in 2016. "It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things—it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."
"Around a third of parents still worry that they will look like a bad mother or father if their child has a mental health problem," the royal mom said. "Parenting is hard enough without letting prejudices stop us from asking for the help we need for ourselves and our children."
"My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life," Kate said during a visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School in February 2017. "That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."
Ahead of the International Women's Day panel, chair Anne McElvoy introduced Meghan as "a royal not afraid to embrace full-on feminism" and asked how her bump was treating her.
Meghan candidly replied: "Very well! It's funny, I've actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.' "
"Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not," Kate said.
“We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older," Kate said. "We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness."
Meghan said that becoming a mom was on her to-do list in a 2015 interview with Best Health.
"Other bucket-list items: I want to travel more and I can't wait to start a family, but in due time," she said.
"There is no rule book, no right or wrong — you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family," Kate said.
In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, Meghan confessed to splurging to celebrate the success of her show Suits.
"I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she explained. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."
"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she said. "That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."
"It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated," Kate said at the Global Academy round table discussion. "But actually so many other mothers are going through what you are going through, but it’s being brave enough to actually reach out."