See Meghan, Harry, Kate and William Join the Queen for Solemn Remembrance Day Ceremony

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William are together again.

Just one day after the couples’ first joint outing since July, the royal brothers and their wives joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family to honor those who lost their lives in war on Sunday at a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

During the solemn ceremony, the Queen, Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stood together at one balcony, while Meghan watched from the balcony of another window outside the war memorial. This year she was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne‘s husband.

In addition to their black outfits, they all wore red poppy pins, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.

As the balconies of each window are small, it’s nearly impossible to fit more than three or four women on each — and although Meghan didn’t join her family members, she was given a very important position of her own: she watched with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s wife, Elke Budenbender.

Meanwhile, William and Harry joined their father Prince Charles in laying wreaths of poppies.

For the past two years, the Queen chose not to lay a wreath at the ceremony but to hand the duty off to her son and heir, Prince Charles. The 93-year-old monarch followed this new tradition again, looking on at the proceedings as Charles offered tributes from his mother and himself.

The Queen’s retired husband Prince Philip — who retired from public life in August of 2017 following 64 years of royal service — did not attend. An equerry laid a tribute on the 98-year-old royal’s behalf.