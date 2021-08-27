See Lady Kitty Spencer's Most Glamorous Photos from Her Chic Honeymoon Tour of Italy

Lady Kitty Spencer is newly wed and perennially chic.

The niece of Princess Diana has continued her tour around Italy in the weeks since her July 24 wedding in Frascati to millionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kitty has since taken to her Instagram to share a series of scenic vistas from her travels, including a stopover on the Amalfi Coast, which she captioned "Postcards from Positano" with a lemon, a flower and an orange heart.

In one image carousel, she's seen wearing vibrant colors — first, a perfect-for-summer sleeveless dress with a gerbera daisy print, then another bold, multi-colored dress on a boat with a friend in a complementary pattern.

Italy holds a special places in Kitty's heart — she studied in Florence for three years, so it only makes sense she chose the location for not only her wedding week, but also for an endless summer sweeping around the chicest spots the "Boot" has to offer.

She's part of a parade of celebrities who've visited the country this year, including Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry, Dwyane Wade and Gabriel Union, Henry Golding and Kate Hudson — just to name a few!

Kitty, 30, also opted for an Italian designer for her five(!) wedding looks: Dolce & Gabbana.

Her centerpiece creation was a Victorian-inspired gown featuring a high neck, puff sleeves and a cinched waist, which she paired with a lengthy train and subtle hoop earrings.

The handmade stunner's voluminous details, particularly in the shoulders, were similar to those of the iconic gown worn by Kitty's aunt Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Lady Kitty Spencer Wedding Gown Credit: Dolce & Gabbana

Kitty's gown also featured delicate lace on its bodice similar to that of Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen gown in her 2011 wedding to Prince William, though Kate reserved her see-through detailing for her shoulders while Kitty's sheer lace encompassed her entire torso.

And at the back of the gown, a sweeping train and veil evoked the one worn by Meghan Markle, designed to pay homage to the 53 countries of the commonwealth, in her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.