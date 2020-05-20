The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the Chelsea Flower Show going virtual this year with a never-before-seen picture

Kate Middleton the Gardener! See the Royal Mom at Work in Previously Unseen Photo

Kate Middleton's green thumbs in action!

In a previously unseen image released on Wednesday by Kensington Palace, the avid gardener is captured handing a plant to one of the co-designers of her special installation at the Chelsea Flower Show last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Princess Kate, 38, rolled up her sleeves and worked on the garden behind the scenes as it was put together for the world-famous flower festival. Now, a year after she unveiled it to Queen Elizabeth — along with a group of eager schoolchildren — her office at Kensington Palace shared the throwback image on Wednesday.

The royal mom is seen with horticulture expert Andrée Davies as they created the Back to Nature-themed garden. The concept was taken to two other venues: Hampton Court Palace and the Royal Horticultural Society's park at Wisley, Surrey. There, the larger version is a permanent addition to the family attraction.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The garden — which Kate's kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, were able to enjoy before the crowds arrived — was set up to highlight her campaign to encourage more children to play outside and appreciate nature, and the benefits to mental and physical health that can follow.

“I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children," the royal mom said at the time. "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty

With Chelsea Flower Show canceled due to the coronavirus, it is taking place online. The Royal Family, led by the Queen, have shared some of their favorite blooms to celebrate.

Image zoom Kate Middleton REX/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Queen chose to highlight the lily-of-the-valley, sharing photos of the white flower growing in the Buckingham Palace gardens, while her son and heir Prince Charles, 71, who is an avid gardener, picked the delphinium plant, which covers a tall stem in blue, purple and pink.