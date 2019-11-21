See Kate Middleton's Personal Note to Designer of Her Pakistan Tour Ensemble: 'I Loved the Outfit'

Kate Middleton is thanking those who helped her look stylish on her recent tour of Pakistan.

As the royal mom and Prince William boarded a plane back to Islamabad after an unexpected electrical storm changed their flight plans the previous night, she looked glamorous in a black and white embroidered kurti by Pakistani designer label Élan.

Earlier this month, Kate reached out to Élan’s creative director, Khadijah Shah, to say thank you.

“Thank you so much for all of your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan,” the note reads. “I am so grateful to you and your team for the wonderful selection you made for me to chose from — although having so many beautiful things did make the decision making a little more difficult!”

“I loved the outfit I wore, so thank you for all your time and effort,” Kate continued.

Though the body of the message was typed — on custom stationary from Kensington Palace — the royal personalized the note by writing “Dear Khadijah” and signing her full name “Catherine” in cursive.

I was delighted to have even been considered, this is just humbling to a whole different level. However what’s most commendable is the consideration, grace and thoughtfulness of HRH the Duchess Catherine, it is no wonder that she is so respected and beloved @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/1rObILfmYR — khadijah shah (@khadijah_shah) November 21, 2019

“I was delighted to have even been considered, this is just humbling to a whole different level,” Shah captioned a photo of the letter on Twitter. “However what’s most commendable is the consideration, grace and thoughtfulness of HRH the Duchess Catherine, it is no wonder that she is so respected and beloved.”

Kate wore the ensemble for a visit to the SOS Children’s Village, where she participated in a friendly game of cricket.

Both Kate and Prince William embraced the local culture of Pakistan by wearing traditional garments. The Duchess of Cambridge sported the shalwar kameez, a tunic-like top over trousers, on several occasions throughout the tour.

The word “shalwar” or “salwar” originates from the Arabic word “sirwal” and is used to describe the pants, while “kameez” is derived from the Arabic word “qamis” or “chemise” — a tunic which can be of varying lengths. The two-piece look is often worn with a “dupatta,” a long scarf that sometimes covers the head.

Meanwhile, William took a break from his usual suits to wear a traditional sherwani, a long coat-like garment worn for formal occasions, for a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. William opted to wear green, paying tribute to the color of his host country’s flag.