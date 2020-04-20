See Kate Middleton's Personal Letter to Children's Hospital: 'The Whole Country Is Behind You'

Image zoom Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton knows how hard it is to look after a bunch of lively kids during the coronavirus pandemic. And she’s thinking about those tackling the toughest job of all: caring for sick children in the hospital.

“I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time,” the Duchess of Cambridge wrote to the staff at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital in a letter dated April 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances,” she continued.

“You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Open Up About Homeschooling George and Charlotte

Kate, who became the patron of the central London hospital in December 2018, added that she’s “thinking of all the team at Evelina London” – not least because it’s specialist medical staff are also treating adult patients suffering from COVID-19.

“You are now facing the additional pressure,” Kate added, “but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care.

“Whether working on the frontline, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives. Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you.

“This comes with my very best wishes for the good health of you and your families over the coming weeks. Catherine.”

The royal mom of three first visited the Evelina hospital back in February 2018 while pregnant with Prince Louis, meeting a team of highly-specialized nurses caring for children with breathing difficulties on the Snow Leopard ward.

She returned with husband Prince William the following December when her patronage was announced. A spokesperson for the palace at the time said her link to the hospital – which provides care for children with rare and complex conditions – “provides an opportunity to champion the medical professionals working on the frontline in children’s healthcare, and shine a light on their work supporting children in their early years.”

The uplifting letter follows a number of royal initiatives to provide help and support during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday Prince Philip, 98, stepped out of retirement to thank everyone who’s working so hard to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Prince Harry also praised the way people across the U.K. have banded together in the wake of the pandemic, telling the Declassified podcast that what he’s seen from the L.A. home he’s sharing with Meghan Markle and son Archie has made him “incredibly proud.”

“I think what has happened especially in the U.K. is the very best of the human spirit,” added Harry, 35.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BBC

On Monday, Kate and William will also feature as the narrators in a new film that aims to help people access expert advice on mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis.

The film will be broadcasted across British national TV channels on Monday evening, with highlights being made available on the Every Mind Matters platform.

“All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives,” William, 37, and Kate, 38, say in the film. “It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious. So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

They add, “Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things. Search Every Mind Matters to get your action plan today. We’re in this together.”