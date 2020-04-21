See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Birthday Message to Queen Elizabeth

Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth!

The British monarch turned 94 on Tuesday, and members of the royal family celebrated with sweet tribute posts on social media.

The Queen’s grandson Prince William, 37, and granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton, 38, chose a photo of them all together at the Chelsea Flower Show last May. The Duchess of Cambridge gave the monarch a special tour of the garden she helped design — with help from Queen Elizabeth herself. Kate consulted the Queen on her “Back to Nature” garden and included some of her childhood memories (like carrots and beetroot, which the Queen remembers planting as a child with her sister Princess Margaret, and a waterfall in tribute to the one she loves at her Norfolk home Sandringham).

Unfortunately, this year’s Chelsea Flower Show — which is traditionally attended by the Queen and other members of the family on the first day — was called off due to coronavirus.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” the royal couple captioned the post on their Kensington Royal Instagram page, complete with a birthday cake and red balloon emojis.

Prince Charles, 71, paid tribute to his mother on social media with a mix of old and new photos, including a black-and-white photo that shows Queen Elizabeth smile at her young son as he sits in a playpen.

Another shot features the Queen with a big smile on her face as she rides with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage, while the post concludes with a snap of the Queen with her two eldest children, Charles and Princess Anne.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,” they wrote.

The official Royal Family social media accounts also celebrated the big day with throwback footage of the Queen as a child with her late sister, Princess Margaret.

In the footage, presented by the Royal Collection Trust, clips of Elizabeth being pushed in a stroller, playing on a swing with her younger sister — who died in 2002 — are shown, as well as images of the animal-loving future Queen crouching down with the family’s dogs and sitting on a horse.

Queen Elizabeth is scaling down her birthday celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The monarch has requested that there be no special gun salutes to mark her birthday, which is usually celebrated with army cannons being fired in some of the Royal Parks in central London and elsewhere. It is thought that it’s the first time in her reign that the salutes have not taken place.

The monarch is spending the day privately at Windsor Castle, where she is isolating alongside her husband, Prince Philip, 98.