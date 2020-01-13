See Inside Sandringham House — the Queen's Estate Where the Royal Family Summit Is Taking Place

Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles are meeting with the Queen about Meghan Markle and Harry's decision to step down from their senior royal roles
By Stephanie Petit
January 13, 2020 11:37 AM

Queen Elizabeth has called key members of the royal family to Sandringham House, in Norfolk – her country home and estate about 110 miles north of London — to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s shocking announcement that they intend to step back from royal life.

The house, set in 60 acres of stunning gardens, is perhaps the most famous stately home in Norfolk and is at the heart of the 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate, a thriving landscape that includes the tidal mudflats of the Wash, woodland and wetland, arable, livestock and fruit farms, and commercial and residential properties.

Queen Elizabeth has been spending the Christmas holiday at Sandringham her entire life and it has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs since 1862.

Here, she and Prince Philip pose on the grounds of Sandringham House to mark the 30th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew relaxing together at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, in May 1969.

The royal family relaxing in a drawing room at Sandringham House in 1969.

Queen Elizabeth making her first ever Christmas broadcast to the nation from Sandringham House in 1952.

Sandringham holds special memories for Prince Harry. Here’s Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry riding at Sandringham Estate in December 1990.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10-bedroom country home of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

Another view of Anmer Hall. William’s mother Diana was born at Park House, which is also on the Sandringham Estate.

One of the two rooms of the Big Game Museum, which displays over 300 animals mostly shot by British monarchs at Sandringham Estate.

A salon in Sandringham House.

A bowling alley in Sandringham House, circa 1910.

The Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Sandringham Estate, where the royal family attends services on Christmas Day. It is also where Princess Charlotte was christened.

The stained glass window at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Meghan joined Prince Harry and the royal family on Christmas morning and enjoyed the festivities as a guest of Queen Elizabeth in 2017 and 2018.

Both years, Meghan and Harry walked alongside Kate and William to church.

