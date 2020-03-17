See How the Royal Family Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Their Social Media Tributes

Image zoom Kate Middleton GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by honoring the Irish Guards.

Although royal activities have immensely slowed down due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the royals were sure to mark the holiday with social media posts. Rather than share a photo from their recent three-day tour of Ireland or Kate in one of her shamrock-inspired green outfits, the Cambridges’ Kensington Royal account opted to pay tribute to the Irish Guards, of which Prince William is Colonel of the Regiment.

The royal couple usually celebrates St. Patrick’s Day at a parade for the Irish Guards, however, their first battalion are currently deployed in Iraq and South Sudan.

“The Irish Guards, known affectionately throughout the Army as ‘the Micks,’ is an Irish regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations,” a caption accompanying a series of photos said. “Number 1 Company is currently deployed in South Sudan 🇸🇸 for four months on Operation Trenton, providing security to the Royal Engineers undertaking construction projects as part of the @unitednations mission there, including teaching basic skills that empower the locals and will help them continue to improve their lives long after the deployment finishes.”

They continued, “Meanwhile in Iraq 🇮🇶 the remainder (and vast majority of the Battalion) of the Micks are deployed on Operation Shader. They are currently on a six-month tour focused on training security forces across multiple locations in Iraq and further north in the Kurdish Region.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty

The parade usually includes a pat from Kate for the guards’ mascot, Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, and a pint of Guinness.

Last year, the royal mom presented shamrocks to Officers and Warrant Officers, and William, who is Colonel of the Regiment, saluted the marchers. The couple then met members of the Regiment before sitting for official Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess photographs. Afterwards, they greeted soldiers and their families.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Queen Elizabeth also honored the Irish Guards with her St. Patrick’s Day post, sharing a shot of her inspecting the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle in 2009. The 93-year-old monarch is Colonel in Chief of the regiment.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a photo for the holiday from their 2014 visit to Northern Ireland.

A beautiful green field serves as the background, and the couple celebrate Ireland’s signature color in their outfits — a green coat for Camilla and coordinating tie for Charles!

During their recent trip to Ireland, Prince William gave a key diplomatic speech about the importance of bridge-building between neighbors as the U.K. and Ireland grapple with the consequences of Britain leaving the European Union.

“Ladies and gentlemen, legal treaties are vital in underpinning the relationships between states. But relationships between people are equally, if not more, essential – especially between the people of our two countries, whose lives, histories and futures are so deeply intertwined,” he said.

“I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken. My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond.”