See How the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Was Celebrated Across the Pond in N.Y.C.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee was celebrated throughout the U.K. this month, but there were also major parties going on across the pond in New York City — courtesy of the British Consulate General in N.Y.
British-American DJ Mark Ronson headlined Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in New York City with a silent disco at Lincoln Center on June 4.
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth visited N.Y.C. a total of three times — her last visit was in 2010.
The silent disco was part of an event series held in celebration of the monarch's historic milestone.
The Consulate General also co-hosted a garden party and tree planting ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Lower Manhattan in May and a United Nations Queen's Platinum Jubilee cricket match on the UN lawn on June 9.
British DJ Gemma Gemma Cairney also performed a set during the celebration in the heart of Manhattan.
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts President and CEO Henry Timms said: "We're honored to join the international celebration and mark this milestone of Her Majesty The Queen. As both an Englishman and a New Yorker, I'm always thrilled when we have occasion to host British artists at Lincoln Center. And there is no better occasion than The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."
During a VIP reception ahead of the event, guests were treated to a stunning floral-inspired cake in honor of the Queen's record-breaking reign.
Henry Timms enjoyed the special reception ahead of the silent disco. During the event, guests took turns posing in front of one of England's iconic red telephone boxes.