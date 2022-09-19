See How the Royals Honored Queen Elizabeth with Their Style Choices at Her Funeral

01 of 06 Kate Middleton's Jewelry David Levenson/Getty; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock This Princess of Wales wore the same pearl-and-diamond choker necklace and pearl drop earrings to the Queen's funeral that she wore to Prince Philip's funeral in April. The pieces are from Queen Elizabeth's personal collection. At left, the Queen is seen wearing the choker at a 1983 state dinner in Bangladesh. The Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings were a gift to the Queen for her wedding in 1947.

02 of 06 Kate Middleton's Dress Getty (2) The Princess of Wales wore a black Alexander McQueen coat dress — a style, silhouette and label she turns to often. She paired the look with black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and matching Philip Treacy hat veil. Kate previously wore a white version of the Alexander McQueen design for a more joyous occasion in honor of the Queen: Trooping the Colour. This event, the public celebration of the Queen's birthday, was particularly special as it happened during the celebration weekend for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, marking her historic 70th year on the throne.

03 of 06 Meghan Markle's Dress Meghan Markle. John Stillwell/Getty; David Ramos/Getty Much like her sister-in-law Kate, Megan wore a black version of a dress she's worn before. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, selected a black caped Stella McCartney design for the funeral; she previously wore the look in navy four years ago for a televised concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in honor of the Queen's 92nd birthday. Meghan also wore a black version of the white hat by Stephen Jones for Dior that she wore during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

04 of 06 Meghan Markle's Earrings Meghan Markle. James Whatling / MEGA The pearl and diamond drop earrings were gifted to the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018. Meghan previously wore the same earrings during ceremonial funeral events last week honoring her late grandmother-in-law.

05 of 06 Queen Camilla's Brooch From left: Meghan Markle, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock While the Queen Consort did not wear a piece from Queen Elizabeth's personal collection, she did choose a brooch that held great significance: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch. The heart-shaped pin, which also features three blue sapphires, features the number 60 in diamond, and was gifted to Queen Victoria by her grandchildren to mark 60 years on the throne. (Queen Victoria would go on to reign 63 years total, a record broken by Elizabeth.) "Breaking with royal mourning tradition of wearing only diamonds and pearls, she made a very personal tribute to the Queen," Rachel Garrahan, British Vogue's jewelry and watch director, told Vogue. "The Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch was unseen for more than a century when Camilla started wearing it, and is believed to have been passed down from the Queen Mother, whose jewelry she wears regularly. It is one of Camilla's oldest pieces and its royal story links to her past and the monarchy's future."