The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are honoring war veterans and service families in a special way

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children are honoring the sacrifices made by war veterans and armed forces members.

Prince George, 7 Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, and their parents have been busy baking treats in their kitchen to be delivered as gifts to residents of a local care home.

The special cupcakes were baked and delivered over the weekend to the Royal British Legion's home near to the royal couple's country home of Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

Cooking and baking are some of the ways Kate and William, both 38, kept their kids entertained during the coronavirus lockdown at their country home. Over the summer, William said that their children had been "attacking the kitchen" causing there to be an "explosion of flour" everywhere.

The Royal British Legion is the charity that runs the annual Poppy Appeal that commemorates those who died during war and runs many of the celebrations to remember the lives and heroism of those who fought for the British and Commonwealth armed forces in the World Wars and in conflicts that have followed.

People in the U.K. traditionally wear a red paper poppy or jewelry with the emblem during this time of year in the lead up to Remembrance Day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of armed services personnel.

The culmination of the celebrations comes on Remembrance Sunday on Nov. 11 when the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth pay their respects at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London. This year, the ceremony is to be pared back with no public attending on the street sidewalks and less military presence too.

The Royal British Legion’s Director of Fundraising, Claire Rowcliffe, said in a statement they were "incredibly grateful" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family.

"Every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community and this year that support is more vital than ever as the Covid-19 pandemic has left some people in the Armed Forces community in dire need of our help. Whilst people may have to do something different to support the Poppy Appeal this year, every poppy counts so we're asking people to support us in any way they can," the statement read.