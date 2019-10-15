See Every Vibrant Outfit Kate Middleton Has Worn on Her Royal Tour of Pakistan

Kate Middleton wasted no time in putting her own twist on traditional fashion during her royal tour of Pakistan!
The royal mom stepped off the plane in an aqua blue bespoke dress and matching pants by Catherine Walker. The ombre look, featuring a draped neckline, is inspired by the traditional shalwar kameez, a lightweight outfit that pairs a loose-fitting tunic top with pants underneath.
Prince William and Kate kicked off their busy schedule of engagements at the Islamabad Model College for Girls, where the royal embraced Pakistan’s culture and style by wearing a royal blue shalwar kameez — the country’s national dress — and a dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She completed the look with a pair of beige shoes.
For a meeting with Pakistan’s prime minister, Kate changed into an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker over cream pants from Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She accessorized her look with a printed green scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Pakistani jewelry designer Zeen (her new go-to!).