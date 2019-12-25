Merry Royals! See Every Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Official Royal Christmas
Royal fans got an extra special treat on Christmas morning when Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, took part in the royal family’s annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.
The brother-sister duo joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and grandpa Prince Charles on Wednesday as they walked with the rest of the royal family to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
The royal parents held their children’s hands as they made their way into the church service.
Prince George wore a navy blazer over a blue sweater and collared shirt, which matched dad William’s blue coat and pants.
Charlotte wore a dark green coat by Amaia, which coordinated with mom Kate’s green hat and green suede pumps (Kate also wore a long gray coat with a faux fur collar by Catherine Walker & Co).
Prince Louis, 1, who is too young for the excursion, is likely being looked after by the family’s trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, at the family’s nearby home of Anmer Hall.
The Queen arrived to the 11 a.m. service by car. She was joined by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne.
The Queen’s husband Prince Philip, who was recently released from the hospital, remained home at their nearby Sandringham home.
After church, the royals will gather at the Queen’s Sandringham home for a lunch of roast turkey followed by steamed fruit pudding, before they all sit down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation at 3 p.m.
In lieu of expensive gifts, the royals exchange silly presents. Kate reportedly gave brother-in-law Harry a plastic Grow Your Own Girlfriend kit one Christmas — something he won’t be needing now with wife Meghan by his side!
William and Kate prioritize outings with their children, including a pro soccer game in October, where George could be seen exuberantly cheering on his dad’s favorite team Aston Villa. The royal parents also brought their older children on one of their first royal outings this summer when they attended William and Kate’s sailing race.
William and Kate took their children over to members of the public for the first time.
George and Charlotte delighted well-wishers who lined the route surrounding the 16th-century church to catch a glimpse of the royal family. Following the church service, the royals greeted eager fans to wish them a merry Christmas.
Charlotte, who wore a green coat by Amaia and clutched her mother’s hand, met other young kids as Kate stood with her. Kate momentarily put her arm around her daughter’s back as she took in the attention.
Several of the well-wishers brought gifts for the children.
Charlotte lightly gripped the back of her mom’s coat at one point. The 4-year-old royal gave a sweet hug to one woman in a wheelchair as she held onto an inflatable pink flamingo that was given to her as a Christmas present.
A woman who gave Charlotte a doll told Sky News: “She came over with her mom, she liked the doll. Her manners are outstanding — but she’s cheeky, she wasn’t at all scared.”
The woman said Prince George’s manners were also “perfect”
As they prepare their children for their own future royal roles, William and Kate are also making sure their kids have a “normal” childhood.
“They know what’s coming [as they near the throne] and want to give their kids as normal a start as possible,” an aide tells PEOPLE.