See Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton from Their Joint Remembrance Day Appearances

At the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William marked their first public appearance as a foursome since their family playdate at a polo match in July.
Meghan and Kate opted for similar looks for the occasion, both wearing black dresses adorned with a red poppy pin, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.
Kate and William are regulars at the event, while last year marked both Harry and Meghan’s debuts at the Royal British Legion event.
They joined other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Harry recently opened up about the rumored rift between him and his older brother in ITV’s documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
Speaking about the pressures of their jobs in the royal family, Harry said, “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”
The royal dad of one added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”
In March, Meghan and Harry officially split from Kate and William, breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two separate offices. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since moved out of London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage – about 25 miles away – and launched their own Instagram page and charitable endeavor.
“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace courtier previously told PEOPLE.
Remembrance Day, which falls on Nov. 11 and is observed throughout the Commonwealth, marks the day World War One ended, at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. A two-minute silence is held at 11 a.m. to remember those who died in battle.
Meghan and Harry took to Instagram following the service.
“Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” their Instagram statement said.
The two couples reunited again on Sunday for another special Remembrance Day Service alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family.
During the solemn ceremony honoring those who lost their lives in World War I, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stood together at one balcony, while Meghan watched from the balcony of another window outside the Cenotaph war memorial in London. As the balconies of each window are small, it’s nearly impossible to fit more than three or four women on each.
Meghan stood next to the Queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne‘s husband.
During official events, the royal family also arranges themselves according to a royal “pecking order.” As future queen, Kate stood next to the monarch.
Meghan wore a belted black coat with a wide-brimmed hat while Kate sported a sleek black coat with military-style embellishments and a veiled hat.
The entire royal family wore red poppies, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans. Prince William and Prince Harry joined Prince Andrew in laying wreaths of poppies.
While Meghan and Kate share royal status, they were at dramatically different places in their lives when they first met.
“There was undue pressure where the whole world wanted them to be best friends,” an insider tells PEOPLE.
“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined,” adds longtime royals author Robert Lacey. “And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”