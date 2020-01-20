See Camilla's Off-the-Cuff Response When Asked If She'll 'Miss' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The inevitable questions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s exit from their royal roles are not going away.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stepped out on Monday to visit Prospect Hospice Swindon, England, in celebration of the organization’s 40th anniversary. However, Prince Charles‘ wife appeared to be caught slightly off guard when asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” the reporter asks, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by ITV’s Chris Ship.

After a pause, Camilla smiles and says, “Hmm. Course.”

After a royal family summit last week — which saw Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry convene at the Sandringham estate, the 93-year-old monarch revealed the conclusions to the family discussions.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch said in a statement on Saturday.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The new change will take effect in Spring 2020, according to a separate statement from Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, will not use their HRH titles and will pay back renovation costs for their Frogmore Cottage home.

While Meghan has returned to Vancouver with 8-month-old son Archie, Prince Harry took part in meetings with leaders from three countries at the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry, who has a deep connection to Africa and the concerns of the continent, met with HE Saadeddine Othmani, the prime minister of Morocco, HE Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of Malawi, and HE President Filipe Nyusi, president of Mozambique. The leaders are attending the summit, which is working to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa, and highlight the U.K.’s commitment to supporting economic development.

During the summit, Harry also privately met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This evening, Prince William and Kate Middleton are hosting a Buckingham Palace reception for heads of state and government, their spouses or partners, delegates members of U.K. government and U.K. and African business figures.