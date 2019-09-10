See All the Best Photos from Kate Middleton's Garden Unveiling — Including Her Tractor Ride!

The Duchess of Cambridge has made it her mission to get more kids outdoors, and she got to see firsthand how children were enjoying the newest installment of her "Back to Nature" garden.
By Stephanie Petit
September 10, 2019 09:43 AM

Kate Middleton is back in the garden!

The royal mom unveiled her third “Back to Nature” garden, which supports her ongoing campaign to encourage kids to play outside, at RHS Wisley. 

Kate was perfectly dressed for the occasion in an elegant pale green long-sleeved seersucker dress decorated with a pink floral print by Emilia Wickstead. She also wore her go-to tan wedges.

Kate met with lots of young people enjoying the outdoor space, including one little boy whose face was painted like a tiger. 

Sarah Griffiths, whose daughter Matilda caught Princess Kate’s attention, says, “She was telling us how her son Prince Louis loves smelling flowers. He enjoys being outside.”

With some soft traditional jazz playing in the background, Kate jigged in a dance as Matilda wriggled in her mom’s arms. “Do you like the music?” Kate asked the toddler. 

In a fun twist, Kate arrived on a tractor trailer alongside a group of excited kids and Mary Berry (an ambassador for RHS) from the The Great British Bake Off show. The royal even thanked the tractor driver, telling her: “Thank you, well done. The kiddies loved it!”

“As many of you know, I was invited by the RHS to co-design a garden for families and children for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show and Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival,” she said in a speech. “It’s been the most amazing experience and I can’t thank the RHS enough for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

“I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring,” Kate added.

The royal believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children’s future health and happiness, building foundations that last through childhood and over a lifetime.

