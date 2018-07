Royal Style Transformation: See All of Meghan Markle's Looks Since Becoming A Royal

It’s a real-life fairy tale! For her highly-anticipated wedding gown, the bride turned to British designer Clare Waight Keller of French label Givenchy. The stunning silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. Meghan also wore a tiara straight from the Queen’s jewelry vault, the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau, which helped secure her cathedral-length veil, featuring a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth in threads and organza. The new royal opted for elegant and simple jewelry from Cartier to complement her gown’s silhouette, wearing delicate diamond stud earrings along with one simple diamond bracelet.