See 3-Year-old Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Their First Day of School

Break out the royal backpacks!
Monaco’s 3-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, set off for their first day of school this week.
The twins, who will turn four in December, boasted back-to-school jeans and matching white polo shirts as they made their way to class on Wednesday morning. To celebrate, the palace shared a few photos captioned “First day of school.”
Describing her children with husband Prince Albert last June, Princess Charlene said the pair are “even closer accomplices than we imagined.”
Jacques, she said, is very reserved but “sure of himself and likes to take his time doing things, to observe them… no one can force him to do anything. Gabriella, for her part, is not afraid of anything. With her, it is always full steam ahead!”
The young prince, Charlene added, is clearly “the love of Gabriella’s life. Neither Albert nor I can interfere in their relationship. Our children are very independent and always make decisions together.”
In stark contrast to past Monégasque royals (Albert and his sisters, Princesses Caroline and Stéphanie), who were essentially “palace-homeschooled” by private tutors, Jacques and Gabriella began attending public day care last year, mingling with other children their age.
And yes! Despite being royal — and not even 4 years old — beginning this year, they’ll have homework.