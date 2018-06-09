Savannah Phillips Covering Prince George’s Mouth on the Palace Balcony Is the Ultimate Royal GIF

He may be the future king, but Prince George was cut down to size by one of his older cousins during Trooping the Colour on Saturday!

When the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour flypast, the youngest members couldn’t help but be in awe of the spectacle overhead.

Princess Charlotte, 3, clapped as the planes flew overhead, and while her 4-year-old brother Prince George offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event, meant to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday. But Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.

Savannah knew the cameras were on her, too, as she flashed a sly smile and deadpanned those watching. Dad Prince William caught the moment as well, and seemed none too pleased!

James Whatling/MEGA

James Whatling/MEGA

Charlotte, meanwhile, stood on the other side of Peter and Autumn Phillips‘ 7-year-old daughter (the granddaughter of Princess Anne), blissfully unaware of the antics happening right next to her. The 3-year-old princess settled in right in front of mom Kate Middleton and would constantly glance at her Royal Air Force booklet for information on the aircrafts passing in the sky before looking up to clap in enjoyment.

During a brief moment during the balcony appearance, Charlotte slipped and fell, but mom Kate was there to pick her right back up and give her a comforting hug before placing her back down to enjoy the rest of the celebrations.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

While George and Charlotte enjoyed themselves during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, their new sibling Prince Louis, born on April 23, stayed home during the festivities.