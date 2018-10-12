Sarah Ferguson's Royal Wedding Hat Is Getting Hilarious Harry Potter Comparisons — See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice aren’t the only members of the royal family who can rock outrageous headwear.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, pulled up at her younger daughter’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday ahead of the arrival of Eugenie and Fergie’s ex-husband, Prince Andrew. She opted for a green dress by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design, with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag. Her emerald dress matched the bride’s tiara borrowed from the Queen, but it was her over-the-top hat that had Twitter roaring.

The matching topper featured a gold band surrounding the brim and jetting out on either side of the back, quickly drawing comparisons to wings or the golden snitch, the key element of the Quidditch games that appear in the Harry Potter book and movie series.

“When you’ve got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2,” BCC Three captioned a photo of Fergie, as she is popularly known.

Another Twitter user added, “And Fergie decided to come as the Golden Snitch”

Fergie’s hat also drew comparisons to Star Wars character Yoda and the Wonder Woman logo.

Royal fans were also concerned that the mother of two, 58, would fly away in the windy weather, which had guests clutching their fascinators and skirts to prevent a wardrobe malfunction.

After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds will also be feted by a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.

Eugenie and Jack are also extending the party for another full day with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls on Saturday.

Ahead of the big day, Fergie helped her daughter plan the wedding.

Although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” a palace source says, they are also getting plenty of input from the mother of the bride. “Fergie is very involved,” a well-placed insider told PEOPLE.