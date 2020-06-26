Flower Crowns, Fairy Wings and Red Hoods: See Sarah Ferguson's Whimsical Costumes for Virtual Stories
Each day, Sarah Ferguson shares a new video for "Storytime with Fergie and Friends" — and her creative costumes are the perfect touch
Sarah Ferguson had the perfect accessory for reading the classic fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood: her very own crimson cape!
Fergie has a vast collection of flower crowns, including this red and pink one for her animated reading of Nicola Smee's children's book Clip Clop.
Flower power! The Duchess of York rocked a pink floral crown around her head, giving her a hippie vibe for a story she read outdoors.
Fergie celebrated British Flower Week with a video tutorial on making "fairy wings" out of cardboard and flowers — while sporting yet another floral crown on her head!
A silly story — like The Wonky Donkey by Craig Smith — called for an equally silly hat featuring colorful pom poms.
Sarah Ferguson showed children and their parents how to make "monster sandwiches" in May, all while wearing a purple and yellow flower crown.
Fergie was joined by her dogs — and a floral crown made of pink flowers and greenery — for an outdoor reading of the classic children's book Where the Wild Things Are.
The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie rocked a fun feather headband as she highlighted the book I Speak Peace by Kate Carroll.