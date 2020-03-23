Sarah Ferguson Wishes Princess Eugenie a Happy Birthday — with a Very Personal Wedding Day Photo!

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

Sarah Ferguson is one proud mama!

Princess Eugenie celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, and mom Fergie, as she is affectionately known, marked the occasion with a never-before-seen photo from Eugenie’s royal wedding. The close-up snap appears to be taken by Fergie herself — and Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter is beaming in her bridal gown and emerald tiara on her October 2018 wedding day.

“My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day .. and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust,” Fergie captioned the personal picture on Instagram.

RELATED: 30 of Princess Eugenie’s Most Whimsical Fascinators and Hats in Honor of Her 30th Birthday

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

Just one day earlier, Princess Eugenie shared a social media tribute to Fergie in honor of Mothering Sunday, the U.K.’s version of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day!! Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there,” she wrote.

In her note, Eugenie honored to all mothers around the world — especially those working in the health care industry who have separated from their families to care for patients affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can’t be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe,” she said. “Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them.”

The post included photos of the mother-daughter duo with Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and two adorable throwback shots featuring Eugenie’s big sister, Princess Beatrice.

The Queen’s official Instagram account shared well wishes on Monday with a photo of Queen Elizabeth and her sixth grandchild from the 2019 Maundy Thursday Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor — where the princess held her Oct. 2018 wedding.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Could Be Postponed for Third Time, Now Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Celebrations will likely be low-key for Princess Eugenie, who is 10th in line to the British throne. Like much of the U.K., she is staying at home and practicing social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Born on March 23, 1990 at Portland Hospital, she is the younger daughter of Fergie and Prince Andrew. (Her sister, Princess Beatrice, is 16 months older.)

Eugenie thanked well-wishers for the birthday love on her Instagram, writing: “Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages.”

She included a sweet handful of photos from her childhood, including one with her parents from when she was a newborn.