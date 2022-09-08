Sarah Ferguson Says She Will Miss Former Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth 'More Than Words Can Express'

The Duchess of York spoke out after news broke of Queen Elizabeth's death saying she is 'heartbroken'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 8, 2022 06:56 PM
Fergie & Queen
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Sarah Ferguson has shared a statement on Queen Elizabeth's death.

The Duchess of York, who is the ex-wife of the Queen's son Prince Andrew, said she was "heartbroken."

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years," Fergie, as the duchess is affectionately known, said in a statement posted on Twitter Thursday.

Noting that the Queen "has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth," she went on to honor their personal relationship.

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce," Fergie, 62, said candidly.

"I will miss her more than words can express."

Last year, Fergie appeared on an episode of the Tea with Twiggy podcast and called the Queen her "greatest mentor" and the "person who believes in me."

"I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," she said. (Susan Barrantes left the family when Fergie was a child to move to Argentina with a new husband, professional polo player Héctor Barrantes. She died in a car crash in 1998.)

She added, "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern ... and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous."

Although Fergie and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, announced their separation in March 1992 before officially divorcing four years later, they continued to raise daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie together and have remained friendly.

And Fergie has repeatedly made her respect for the monarch known: she was known to do a deep curtsy upon the Queen's arrival at events like Royal Ascot. The Duchess of York had also been spotted happily chatting with the Queen in the royal box.

The Duke of York flew into Balmoral Thursday afternoon with Prince William, Prince Edward and Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, ahead of the announcement of the Queen's death. The group joined King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Balmoral.

Charles was carrying out engagements in Scotland on Wednesday. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, was also already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week.

