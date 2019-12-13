Sarah Ferguson Speaks out About Prince Andrew Amid Epstein Scandal: 'It’s Incredibly Difficult'

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about how her ex-husband Prince Andrew‘s recent controversies are affecting her family.

“It’s incredibly difficult,” she said in a recent interview with Vogue Arabia.

“When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me,” the Duchess of York, 60, said elsewhere in the interview. “To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain.”

She continued: “He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense, so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it. The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more.”

Andrew, 59, has been facing ongoing fallout since his disastrous Nov. 16 interview with the BBC about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Dan Callister/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Prince Andrew Drove to Sandringham for Face-to-Face Meeting with Philip and Charles After TV Interview

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of York previously defended her ex-husband, with whom she remained very friendly, around the time of the interview’s airing on Instagram.

“It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs,” she wrote. “Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people.”

She continued, “I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth.”

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Relates to Meghan Markle: ‘I Have Been in Meghan’s Shoes, and I Still Am’

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In a recent follow-up interview, Virginia Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions while being trafficked by Epstein, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

“I implore the people in the U.K. to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being okay,” Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, told the BBC’s Panorama. “This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”