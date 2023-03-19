Sarah Ferguson Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie on U.K. Mother's Day

"My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever," Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, wrote in a tribute to her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for Mother's Day in the U.K. on Sunday

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 19, 2023 12:40 PM
Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend the launch of The Ned
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has much to celebrate on the U.K.'s Mother's Day.

The Duchess of York, 63, marked the annual holiday, which is known as "Mothering Sunday" and celebrated in the U.K. this year on March 19, with a tribute to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sharing a throwback to Instagram of the two of them as kids.

"I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be," wrote Ferguson in the caption. "I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday"

Ferguson became a grandmother for the first time when Eugenie, 32, and husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their second baby this summer, welcomed 2-year-old son August Philip. Beatrice, 34, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, meanwhile, welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth, 18 months, in 2021.

In a post on her own Instagram page, Eugenie shared a photograph of herself and her son, captioning it, "I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ferguson celebrated Eugenie's baby news in January, captioning one post, "You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful.

In another, which featured a photo of herself hugging her daughter, the proud mom said, "So happy for my girlie."

Ferguson said that her grandchildren "look like my girls" as she appeared earlier this month at The 92nd Street Y in New York City.

"August is teaching me to play trains and diggers," said Ferguson. "And Sisi is just mini Beatrice, and she gets little pink tutus, cause Beatrice likes to dress her up like Barbie."

Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Chris Jackson/Getty

The Most Intriguing Lady author previously told PEOPLE that her grandchildren "think I'm very funny" and "just follow me around like Peter Pan," adding: "I'm 'Super Gran Pan!'"

"Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me," said Ferguson, a longtime children's book author and host of YouTube's Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson on What She Told Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Growing Up: 'I've Already Made Those Mistakes'

Ferguson also became mother to a few furry faces when she and ex-husband Prince Andrew took over care for Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick"), after the beloved monarch died at age 96 in September.

"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," the Duchess told PEOPLE. "But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

Related Articles
Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Adorable Nickname for Granddaughter Sienna — Who Is a 'Mini Beatrice'
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
sarah ferguson and princess diana
Sarah Ferguson Says She and Princess Diana Would Have a 'Granny-Off': 'She Would Run Faster in the Races'
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Granny' Era: 'They Follow Me Around Like Peter Pan'
Princess Eugenie The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018 WEARING PETER PILOTTO
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Why Princess Eugenie's Wedding Was 'a Little Difficult' Compared to Princess Beatrice's
Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paving Their Own Path: 'I Have No Judgment'
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Idol' Queen Elizabeth and Adopting the Corgis: 'They Are National Icons'
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy with New Photo of Grandson August: 'Granny Heaven'
Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Message About Princess Beatrice's Wedding: 'Never Has a Mother Been More Proud'
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson Posts New Photo With Princess Eugenie Amid Pregnancy News: 'So Happy for My Girlie'
Princess Eugenie attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Where Will Princess Eugenie's Second Child Be in the Line of Succession to the British Throne?
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
princess beatrice wolfie royal christmas 2022
Princess Beatrice's Stepson Christopher Woolf Makes First Royal Family Christmas Appearance
Princess Eugenie/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjwF1NTIjSl/.
Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Dear Mumsy' Sarah Ferguson on Her 63rd Birthday
Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline
Princess Beatrice attends the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 5, 2015 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) ; Mike Tindall poses for a photograph ahead of the Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice Breaks Year-Long Twitter Hiatus to Speak Out on Mike Tindall's TV Appearance