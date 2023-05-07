Sarah Ferguson Sits With Ex-Husband Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert After Missing Crowning Ceremony

The Duchess of York, mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, attended the royal music festivities on Sunday with her ex-husband

Published on May 7, 2023 04:55 PM
Sarah Ferguson (left) and Princess Beatrice (right) in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday
Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

This is what you'd call displaying a united front.

Sarah Ferguson took in the coronation concert while sitting with her ex-husband Prince Andrew on Sunday after not attending Saturday's official ceremony.

Though Andrew is no longer a working royal, he has continued to attend family events, including Saturday's historical event.

At the concert, the A Most Intriguing Lady author, 63, appeared formal in a black coat as she smiled and watched the star-studded lineup of performers, which included Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are both judges on American Idol and have known King Charles for years.

The "Firework" singer has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020. Meanwhile, the "All Night Long" hitmaker was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019.

The Duchess of York was not invited to the coronation and previously spoke about how she planned to spend the day instead while appearing on the talk show Loose Women on ITV.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York are seen during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday.
Chris Jackson/Getty

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," Sarah, affectionately known as Fergie, said on April 5. "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," she continued, referencing her relationship with Prince Andrew. "I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."

Prince Andrew and Ferguson wed in 1986, receiving the titles of Duke and Duchess of York upon their marriage. They went on to welcome their two daughters before splitting in 1992 and divorcing in 1996. Though the marriage ended over 25 years ago, the pair remained close as co-parents and continued to live together in Windsor.

Britain's Queen Camilla and Britain's King Charles III in the royal box waiting for the acts inside Windsor Castle grounds ahead of the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023
Queen Camilla and King Charles. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Though she wasn't invited to Saturday's ceremony, Sarah has said there is no bad blood with the royal family and spoke of her "support" exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of coronation preparation for King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," she said.

On the patriotic pomp surrounding the crowning ceremony, she added, "I think it's very British, and it's very exciting. I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution."

