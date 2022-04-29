Sarah Ferguson Sends Surprising Message in Shoes Embroidered with the Royal Family's Mantra
Sarah Ferguson is using her feet to send a message!
On a night out in London this week, Ferguson, who is affectionately known as "Fergie," accessorized a red military-style jacket over a black dress with black suede loafers embroidered with a unique message.
The velvet slipper-style shoes featured the words "Never Complain" on one foot and "Never Explain" on the other.
The phrase is the royal family's unofficial motto. Queen Elizabeth has always employed the stoic "never complain, never explain" approach — especially when it comes to the press.
"There has been a long tradition in the British royal family of riding criticism out and keeping your head down and taking the long view," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE. "Crises come and go, and people get criticized — often for five minutes by the media, who then move on."
Whether or not her shoes were worn to send a certain message — her appearance at Oswald's private members' club on Tuesday did come the night before her ex-husband Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary 'Freedom of the City' title in York. The campaign to remove his title comes in the wake of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against the royal.
The shoes are reportedly from Del Toro, a U.S.-based footwear company that specializes in luxury evening slippers and loafers. They are made in Italy and retail starting at $400 with bespoke laser engraving an additional $40.
Ferguson has long been a fan of statement shoes. Most often seen in flat slipper style shoes, often from U.K. brand French Sole, she previously wore a pair of Alice in Wonderland-themed pumps with one shoe sporting the iconic phrase "Eat Me" on top of a cookie and the other saying "Drink Me," featuring a green potion bottle. Similar quirky styles have included embroidered butterflies and magical unicorns.
Her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has also followed suit when it comes to personalized accessories. In 2018, she attended Royal Ascot carrying a Pop & Suki leather bag embellished with the slogan "Be Cool, Be Nice" — a nod to the anti-bullying campaign she was supporting at the time.
While Ferguson loves to keep her daughters Beatrice and Princess Eugenie close when it comes to her handbags. She has several bespoke bags by Anya Hindmarch, featuring her daughters' smiling faces over the years.
