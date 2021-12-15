"I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now," Sarah Ferguson said

Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Prince Harry's 'Happiness' with Meghan Markle — and What Diana Would Say

Sarah Ferguson is speaking out on Prince Harry's "happiness" with Meghan Markle and sharing what she thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, would say about her son today.

During an appearance on the Italian talk show, Porta a Porta, on Tuesday, the Duchess of York was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California last year after stepping back as senior working royals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy. And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now," Ferguson, 62, said, referencing the somber moment Harry walked behind his mother's coffin during her funeral procession in 1997.

Diana and Sarah first met as teenagers, and it was Diana who introduced her friend Sarah to her now ex-husband, Prince Andrew, the younger brother of Diana's husband, Prince Charles.

"We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15," the Duchess, who affectionately called Diana "Duch," previously told PEOPLE.

Sarah said her childhood friend would be brimming with pride at the men her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have become, along with the women who are their partners.

sarah ferguson and princess diana Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana in 1983. | Credit: Georges De Keerie/Getty

"She would be very proud of her sons and their wives," the Duchess of York told PEOPLE exclusively. "And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that's what she loved."

Close with the Duchess' daughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Princess Beatrice, 33, Diana "adored my girls. She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven."