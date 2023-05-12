Sarah Ferguson Shares New Photo from Coronation Concert with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson is sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation weekend with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, attended the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Although she wasn't invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, Fergie reunited with the royal family at the Sunday night event the following day to watch acts such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie perform outside Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of York reflected on the Coronation Concert in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, which accompanied a photo of her flanked by her two daughters.

"Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls," Fergie, 63, captioned the image. "I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances. To enjoy it all together was such an honour and I am deeply grateful."

Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child, also shared photos from the coronation weekend. In addition to attending the concert, Eugenie also joined Princess Beatrice at a Big Lunch event — and the images showed the sisters posing for pictures and meeting attendees (including a cute dog!).

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter also shared a photo with her mom and sister as well as a new photo posing with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen," she wrote.

"The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky," the environmental advocate added, referring to a drone display that wowed the audience.

The Duchess of York — who is divorced from Prince Andrew, although the two remain close — was not invited to the coronation and previously spoke about how she planned to spend the day instead while appearing on the talk show Loose Women.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," Fergie said on April 5. "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," she continued. "I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."

At the Coronation Concert — where King Charles and Queen Camilla were surrounded by family members including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte — Fergie was pictured sitting next to Prince Andrew in the royal box.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess of York talked about her relationship with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," Fergie said in March.